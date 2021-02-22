NEW DELHI — Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated movie 'Pathan' has been slated for a 2022 release instead of the earlier plans to release it in 2021.
Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on his Instagram handle Feb. 22. He wrote, "Breaking News: ‘Pathan - which marks SRK's return to the big screen after a hiatus - will release in 2022, not 2021. SRK collaborates with leading production house YRF after a long gap."
After the center's decision of allowing 100 percent occupancy in cinema halls, Yash Raj Films had recently announced their 2021 slate for the films set to be releasing this year.
However, the production company didn't announce the release date for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer “Pathan,” which is arguably the most awaited film under production today. The film would have marked Khan's comeback to the big screen after a hiatus of almost three years.
Other than being the comeback project of King Khan, “Pathan” will also feature an extended cameo of Salman Khan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.