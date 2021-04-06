MUMBAI — Streax, one of India’s leading hair color brands by Hygienic Research Institute, announced their partnership with Shah Rukh Khan to launch a campaign motivating men to turn on their charm with easy-to-use shampoo hair color.
The advertising campaign, created and conceptualized by Lowe Lintas and directed by Gauri Shinde, is being aired across all key Indian markets. It features the life of a couple who are getting ready to go to an event. As the husband, who is yet to get ready notices grey strands of hair, it leads him to moments of self-doubt. However, he comes across Streax, the shampoo hair color that gives him King Khan’s charisma in under five minutes. The campaign is a continuation of Streax’s efforts to combat low-self-confidence as a result of grey hair in men through quality solutions.
Commenting on the partnership, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I loved the idea of inspiring confidence in people. The fact that it can be done with something as simple and easy like using a hair color is really cool. It was great to be to be associated with Streax and I enjoyed the creative process. I wish the entire Streax team all the very best on their innovative new hair product.”
Expressing his excitement on the association, Ashish K. Chhabra, the creative brain and managing director, Hygienic Research Institute, said, “We all have loved Shah Rukh Khan during our younger days and even today we try to emulate him - be it his successful journey or style.”
“At Streax, we are very excited about our partnership with SRK as we inch a step closer in enhancing the consumer’s lifestyle and confidence with cutting-edge premium hair care products. A consumer’s fast-paced life and lifestyle changes resulting in early hair greying demand modern, quick and quality solutions and we are committed to solving consumer challenges in the most efficient ways.”
