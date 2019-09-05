MUMBAI—Every newcomer in the film Industry has a wish to work with the best, and that often includes Shah Rukh Khan at least once in their lifetime. But few are lucky enough.
Khan is all set to launch Prithvik Pratap’s new project under Red Chillles Entertainment. Farah Khan was launched with “Main Hoon Na,” Deepika Padukone with “Om Shanti Om” and Zoa Morani, Harsh Nagar and Satyajeet Dubey with “Always Kabhi Kabhi.”
It is now Pratap’s turn. Pratap, who was seen in couple of Marathi television dramas and is also credited with a win in one of the Marathi reality shows, will be debuting in the world of Hindi. Pratap shared a photograph on social media with Khan and subtly hinted about his association with King Khan.
He said, “Ever since I have watched SRK’s films, I dreamt of meeting my idol one day, and I was taken aback when I met him in person. It was a nerve-wracking moment for me, but Shah-sir's humble approach eased me. I was so mesmerized that I don’t even remember half of the conversation. It was surely a fan moment and the best of my life."
Pathak is tight-lipped right now about the details due to a contract.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.