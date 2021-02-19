MUMBAI – Amazon Prime Video announced Feb. 19 that production has begun on an upcoming yet-to-be-titled Amazon Original Series featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead.
The thriller-comedy is created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, and will mark the digital debut of actor Shahid Kapoor. Filled with Raj and DK’s trademark dark and wry humor, the series will mark the director duo’s new collaboration with Amazon Prime Video following the spectacular success of “The Family Man,” which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.
“At Amazon Prime Video, we take pride in being home to some of the best talent and storytellers from India and across the world,” said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India “Shahid Kapoor is an incredibly gifted actor and we are excited to have him join the Prime Video family with a brand new exciting collaboration with Raj and DK. This is a fresh and unique combination that we’re confident will be a hit with our customers!”
Talking about his digital debut, Shahid Kapoor said, “I have been keen to collaborate with Raj and DK for a while. My favorite Indian show on Amazon Prime Video is “The Family Man.” I couldn’t think of anyone better for my digital debut than them. I loved the story idea when I first heard it and since then it has been an exciting ride so far! Can’t wait to share this series with the audience.”
“For us the objective is always to challenge ourselves to do better with every film or series we do.” said the creator duo Raj and DK. “This is our favourite script and has truly been a labour of love. We found a perfect match in Shahid! He was always our first choice for this series.The intensity he brings to his roles is amazing.”
