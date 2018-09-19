MUMBAI—Actor Shahid Kapoor says he seeks inspiration from his father Pankaj Kapur and thinks he can never match up to the veteran actor's level.
"My father inspires me a lot. When I was working with him for 'Mausam,' I got one of the most important lessons of my life, and that was to follow the director's point of view," Shahid Kapoor said in a statement.
"Dad is a man of few words, and when he appreciates me for anything, I feel he has to step a level down as he is extremely brilliant and a great human being. I can never match up to his level," he added.
Kapoor opened up about his father when he appeared on Zee TV show "India's Best Dramebaaz" to promote his forthcoming film "Batti Gul Meter Chalu," which will be releasing on Sept. 21.
Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, "Batti Gul Meter Chalu" tells the story of how people are suffering from corruption in the electricity system. It also stars Shraddha Kapoor.
On the personal front, Shahid Kapoor became parent one more time when he and wife Mira welcomed the arrival of their son Zain earlier this month. They already have a two-year-old daughter Misha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.