MUMBAI — Shahid Kapoor, after the success of “Kabir Singh” is going strong. Besides “Jersey,” he has two web projects, a series with Raj & DK and a digital-only film with Ali Abbas Zafar. The latter is a Hindi adaptation of the French film “Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Nights).”
The 2011 French action thriller is about a cop whose connection with the underworld comes out in the open when they try to steal drugs from a powerful drug lord, leaving his child’s life in danger. How he saves the child is what the film is about.
The story spans an entire night. A top actress is being chosen for the female lead. The film will be largely shot in Abu Dhabi later this year and will be produced by Zafar himself under his banner Offside Entertainment.
Kapoor has also signed on Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s ambitious mythological, “Karna.”
