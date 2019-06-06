MUMBAI—Shahid Kapoor, in “Kabir Singh,” will be seen playing a surgeon. The actor is known for getting into the skin of his characters. As a part of his prep, Kapoor personally met and interacted with doctors at a top hospital in Mumbai so that he could understand how they work. He also spent many hours observing them to get his nuances right.
Kapoor said, “Kabir is an accomplished surgeon – perhaps the best in his field. So the mannerisms and actions needed to be precise.” We wonder, however, at how Kapoor will enact a doctor who is disturbed psychologically.
“Kabir Singh,” a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The film releases June 21.
