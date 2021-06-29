MUMBAI — Riz Ahmed was the first Muslim actor to be nominated in the lead actor category at the 93rd annual Academy Awards for “Sound of Metal.” And he was first choice for Shahid Kapoor’s role as Tommy Singh in “Udta Punjab” (2016).
The film’s writer Sudip Sharma recently revealed this in an interview with Film Companion. “Sound Of Metal” was the story of a drummer and former heroin addict coping up with his deteriorating hearing, which becomes a threat to his career. Kapoor played a similar role of a drug-addict rockstar.
Sharma said, “We also dabbled with the idea of Riz Ahmed at one point of time. We never thought of an Indian actor for that role. We thought, why not go for a British South Asian character, because we really wanted that whole London thing in it. And Riz is a great actor. He wasn’t that big a star, so we weren’t being that unrealistic and foolish about it. I remember calling Abhishek (Chaubey, the director) and saying, ‘Yaar, aap please picture dekho (Please watch the movie), he’s outstanding and he can really fit Tommy’s part.’ Wishes can be horses when you’re casting.” Sharma had also seen Riz Ahmed in “Nightcrawler, “where he had a small role, and was impressed with him.
Ahmed is a British actor of Pakistani descent. He is also a rapper and musician.
“Udta Punjab” also featured Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie revolved around drug abuse by the youth in the state of Punjab.
