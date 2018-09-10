MUMBAI—When we met, just a few days before he became a second-time father, Shahid Kapoor was already on part-time paternity leave! That is, he was clear that all promotions for his new film “Batti Gul Meter Chalu” would be postponed when his baby arrived. Happily, Baby Kapoor decided to wait till after her dad met us!
This time around, Shahid told the media after the baby’s arrival that both he and Mira were calmer and more relaxed, almost like “veterans,” because it was happening the second time! When India-West had asked earlier how he felt with both his “production” and new film around the corner, he simply crinkled his face and smiled, “I don’t think anything can compare to a baby. but it is as close as it gets!” Yup!
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: What was the main attraction for you in “Batti Gul Meter Chalu?”
A: The issue with which the film was dealing was a major attraction, and the best part was that it was still very fresh and entertaining. The milieu and the character were very different, his language very fresh for our screen. In fact, you actually may not like my character in the first half. Now that’s a frank disclaimer from me! (Grins)
Q: So are you saying that you have negative shades?
A: SK, which is my name, is full of himself. He is raw, rough around the edges and is a ‘jugaadu’ (who does things in a resourceful way that is not necessarily classy or ethical). If you place him in a roomful of urban dudes, they will look at him and comment, “Dude, what’s THAT?” And I had to be honest to the role and play him the way he needed to be played.
Also, by qualification, he is a lawyer, but he is not very talented and would rather make money by doing some ‘jugaad’ or other.
Q: Did you ever experience faulty electric meters?
A: I actually have, and the film talks about how this evil has increased after privatization. Before I became an actor, I remember going to the electricity office because the bill was so high I knew we had not used electricity that much. But when you go there, you realize that you can’t do a thing and that your back is against the wall. You have nowhere to be heard, and that’s how the character played by Divyendu thinks of killing himself.
Q: Are you offering a solution or just presenting the problem like most films do?
A: Since there is a prolonged court sequence, we are hardly likely to leave it unresolved, right?
Q: The trailer is like a synopsis, as in older movies. Today’s trailers tend to maintain an element of surprise. Isn’t the latter more interesting?
A: I think Shree (Narayan Singh, director) used the same technique successfully in “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.” At one level, the audience does not like to be fooled or misled into making wrong assumptions that lead to disappointment. It is better to be upfront and make the beginning, middle and end clear, and that these are the heartbeats of the film. But there’s enough in the film to add more value!
Q: How much did you prepare as a counsel in the court?
A: SK has no respect for the judiciary. So my director was clear that I should not prepare myself. I must look like an unprepared lawyer who stands out like a sore thumb, he said, and not only in court but also against Yami Gautam, who actually went and met lawyers in Delhi to prepare! But yes, we all had to learn seven to eight pages of lines every day as we had to repeat so many facts and figures. To make things look more organic, there was a four-camera setup, and long sequences were needed so that things do not look jerky. Luckily, most of my dialogues were funny and entertaining!
Q: You have taken too many risks with your career choices. Do you agree?
A: There is a risk in everything, and that includes in doing the same thing all the time. That also bores the audience. But my main risk is that if I get bored, my creative energies will dry up. It is better to be a student than a teacher. Unless I do different things, I am not putting anything new in, so nothing fresh will come out. Yes, I know playing safe is a better business plan, but I select my films on instinct. Happily, today people prefer that actors work on one film at a time and get truly involved in their work.
Q: Like the role in “Padmaavat?”
A: I do not see just my role, or whether others have more important ones. It is important to work in great setups and stories and with great directors. I have to challenge myself, identify with my performance and be an original, so that I do not lose my identity! The rapport with my audience comes naturally. There is only one you, and right or wrong, you have to represent yourself and find your own trajectory. For that, you have to back your own beliefs. There are certain things that drive you, so if you stop that, you stop enjoying what you do. The journey should not be forgotten, though you learn new things as you evolve.
Q: We hear you go way deep into your character.
A: Yes, and that’s getting so weird I must change my outlook. Two weeks into “Udta Punjab” in my hotel room in Amritsar, I suffered fever with sweats. We did all kinds of tests, and the doctor insisted there was nothing wrong. So I had internalized my character so deep that there was a physical manifestation! It is important to switch off not after every day’s shoot but after every shot!
Q: How seriously do you take criticism?
A: In a public profession like ours, or cricket, we are trolled all the time. If I pay attention to all the 100 arrows coming my way, I will be dead! But if 80 percent of the people are saying the same thing, I better take it seriously!
