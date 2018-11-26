MUMBAI— A biopic on adult film actress Shakeela will pay homage to late actress Silk Smitha, whose roller-coaster life story was captured by Bollywood film "The Dirty Picture." Actress Richa Chadha says it was only fit for the film's team to pay a tribute to a woman who empowered many others with her bold choices.
The first look of "Shakeela" saw Richa flaunting only gold jewelry on her body, as she stands against a wall inscribed with various comments and abuses Shakeela was given despite her success.
The movie's makers have now said the image actually was inspired by a classic image of not Shakeela, but that of Silk Smitha's "Miss Pamela." The reason for the inspiration was that the makers of "Shakeela" wanted to pay homage to Silk Smitha, who had an untimely tragic demise, which led to the rise of Shakeela's popularity.
Chadha, who plays Shakeela in the upcoming film, said in a statement: "Silk Smitha was an iconic name in the 90s whose popularity knew no bounds. She created a genre in cinema which didn't exist and empowered many women with her unapologetic choices. Her films made a lot of money at the box office.
"Unfortunately, she had a tragic, untimely death, and her demise led to the rise of Shakeela's popularity. Thus when we as a team brainstormed on the references for the shoot, we came across the iconic poster of Silk's film, and we wanted to do a homage to her. Because hadn't it been for Silk, Shakeela wouldn't have had such phenomenal popularity."
"Shakeela" is directed by Indrajit Lankesh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.