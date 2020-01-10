MUMBAI — “Debuting opposite Ranveer Singh gives me the confidence to express myself as an artiste!” summed up “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” heroine Shalini Pandey in her first media release following her debut.
For Pandey, being paired opposite Singh is as big as it can get as far as a debut is concerned. The “Arjun Reddy” girl, who earned heaps of praise for her South blockbuster, is excited that she will showcase her acting skills in this YRF entertainer that aims to touch people’s hearts with an important message.
Says Pandey: “I couldn’t have asked for a better debut than “Jayeshbhai Jordaar.” I’m fortunate that I could impress my producer Maneesh Sharma and my director Divyang Thakkar in my auditions. I had worked really hard and it was a huge validation for my acting when I received the confirmation call from YRF.”
About her co-star, she says, “The fact that I’m debuting opposite a powerhouse superstar like Ranveer Singh gives me the confidence to express myself as an artiste and prove myself. I know I have to give it all when I’m acting with him. In fact, I will give my 200 percent because he will bring it on in every single scene and deliver a 200 percent performance.”
Pandey feels that she will emerge out as a better actor after working with Singh. She says, “He is a genius at adding layers after layers and nuances after nuances over what the script originally intended to do. So, it’s amazing to be just in the same frame as him and pick up everything that he does and see his process as an actor.”
The young actress goes on, “It’s a magnificent script. Unfortunately, I cannot reveal anything about it at this moment. But it will be a film that will move people with its powerful message that will be delivered through humor. It’s extremely rare for a script to do this and it touched my heart the day I read it.”
