Shama Sikander loves to spend the last week of December in a foreign land and she shared some breathtaking pictures this year. She went for a Christmas and New Year's vacation and here is what she had to say.
"I love spending time in some exciting parts of the world during the year-end and this time it was a prolonged vacation. It's lovely out here.”
“I spent the Christmas vacation with my beloved James' family and then I went to Orlando Disney for New Year's Eve. I then went to Miami to start my New Year.”
“It's been quite amazing honestly and i so wish to spend some more time here, but work's calling. I would like to wish everyone a very Happy New Year. Love and peace to all,” said the actress.
