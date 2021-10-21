MUMBAI — October 21, 1931: 90 years ago, on this day, Prithviraj Kapoor was blessed with his second son, Shamsher Raj Kapoor, known to the world as Shammi Kapoor. And though he began working like any other apprentice in his father’s Prithvi Theatres in 1948, he made his screen debut in 1953 with “Jeewan Jyoti” (1953), though “Gul Sanober,’ released later in the same year, was his first signed film.
For four years, Kapoor once told me, he had nothing but flops, a handsome tally of 19 films signed also because of his looks and lineage! It took him the 20th film, “Tumsa Nahin Dekha” (1957), to break into the big league—and how! He forever changed the image of the screen hero to someone who not only touched his heroine but was sometimes naughty enough to manhandle her in his romantic ardor!!
From here, the hits and mega-hits were regular, all the way until 1971’s “Andaz,” after which he did the delayed “Chhote Sarkar” (1974), which released a few months in that year after Kapoor’s debut both as director and character artiste with “Manoranjan” (1974). Kapoor’s last release was in a cameo in grand-nephew Ranbir Kapoor’s “Rockstar” in the year of his death—he passed away in 2011.
On his 90th birth anniversary, here are nine films in which I feel his performances were standout.
Vidhaata (1982 / Director: Subhash Ghai)
Effortlessly, the brilliant actor (the only senior Kapoor who missed the Dadasaheb Phalke award) overshadowed Dilip Kumar in the larger role of his friend. Shammi Kapoor even went one better than friend Sanjeev Kumar, who also put in a superlative performance, as he annexed the Filmfare Best Supporting Actor trophy.
Parvarish (1977 / Manmohan Desai)
His commercial breakthrough of sorts as a character artiste (this was his first super-hit), it had Shammi Kapoor play the intense no-nonsense cop who fathers a criminal’s son (Amitabh Bachchan) and makes him an ardent police officer. Amusingly, Kapoor was quite dismissive of the fact that his playback singer was Shailendra Singh in the Laxmikant-Pyarelal hit song “Hum Premi Prem Karna Jaane” in which his near-permanent voice Mohammed Rafi went on Vinod Khanna, who played his real son.
Manoranjan (1974 / Shammi Kapoor)
His twin beginning as a director and character artiste, thanks to his gaining weight due to medicines for his inflamed knees, saw Kapoor as a portly bar-owner called Dhoop Chhaon in this desi remake of “Irma La Douce.” We saw a different twist to the actor-hero we knew until then, and Kapoor enjoyed himself thoroughly. He also did two more remakes, “Armaan” (“Casablanca”) as the club singer and “Chamatkar” (“Blackbeard’s Ghost”) as Peter Ustinov’s character of the boisterous spirit. “Manoranjan,” produced by Kapoor loyalist, friend and business partner (they owned the Minerva cinema in Mumbai and Plaza in Delhi) F.C. Mehra bombed. Mehra associated with him from his debut as producer in “Mujrim” (1958) to movies in the 1980s.
Andaz (1971 / Ramesh Sippy)
His last hit as a hero, it saw Kapoor play with aplomb a widower-cum-single parent, justifying his romantic casting with Hema Malini, who was very young then (Leena Chandavarkar was his other leading lady from that generation that year!). The musical hit marked the debut of Ramesh Sippy and saw Kapoor as a sedate, not-so-young father who finds love again but must contend with his own daughter and Malini’s son.
Brahmchari (1968 / Bhappi Sonie)
This film saw Kapoor as the do-gooder who shelters multiple orphans. The intensity of his performance surprised all his detractors, for Kapoor mixed his natural romantic flamboyance with his in-depth turn as the man who will do anything for the kids under his care. Quite deservingly, he won the Filmfare Best Actor award that year.
China Town (1962 / Shakti Samanta)
As Mike and Shekhar, Shammi Kapoor clearly demarcated the two opposite characters in this “original” of “Don,” though this film was also inspired from a foreign thriller. Samanta ended up with a long association with Kapoor, beginning with “Singapore” in 1960 all the way to “Jaane Anjaane” in 1971. For someone who took an active interest in his songs and was influenced highly by Western music, Kapoor had little say in composer Ravi’s original song “Baar Baar Dekho” that became the first Indian song to be officially adapted (with rights taken) by a foreign band!
Professor (1962 / Lekh Tandon)
A brilliantly nuanced performance highlighted the 1962 romantic comedy in which Shammi Kapoor also masquerades as an old man. The film was memorable for its super music score by Shankar-Jaikishan, who were already Shammi’s pets and close buddies. But it was Kapoor’s film all the way!
Ujala (1959 / Naresh Saigal)
Raaj Kumar has acknowledged that among the actors of his time, Shammi Kapoor was the only one who stood up to him histrionically. The story of two friends made Kumar a shade insecure as Kapoor got all the songs, making the filmmakers put in a song for him. Interestingly, this first-ever Kapoor-Shankar Jaikishan film had Mukesh and Manna Dey as his voices, not Rafi!
Tumsa Nahin Dekha (1957 / Nasir Husain)
When he first heard O.P. Nayyar’s tunes, Kapoor was so excited that he went to the terrace, put the music on and danced! THE film that defined forever the new Hindi film hero was a musical triumph as Kapoor also justified the story, his romantic character and the music. And to think that the original hero was supposed to be Dev Anand, who turned down this film because the heroine (Ameeta) was not in the big league!
