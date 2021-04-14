MUMBAI — Two forces of Indian cinema, iconic director Shankar and Ranveer Singh, come together to create one of the biggest pan-Indian cinematic events of contemporary times—the official adaptation of the cult blockbuster “Anniyan.” Bringing these creative giants together for the very first time will be veteran film producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios).
This is one of the biggest director-actor collaborations in recent times. The official adaptation of Shankar’s cult blockbuster “Anniyan” will be mounted on a gigantic cinematic canvas.
The yet-untitled project is being interestingly announced around the auspicious time of Baisakhi in North India and Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, which marks the New Year celebrations in these respective calendars. This signifies the intent that Shankar and Singh have to make this project a pan-Indian entertainer. The film is slated to go on the floors in mid-2022. It will be co-produced by God Bless Entertainment and the music of the film will be available on Saregama.
Expressing his excitement, director Shankar said, “For it to be made into a Hindi film, “Anniyan” needed a maverick, charismatic showman like no other to play the part. I found him in the mercurial Ranveer Singh because he is a one-in-a-generation actor who has shown us that he can immortalize a character through his stellar performance. I’m thrilled to make “Anniyan” for the pan-Indian audience and I’m confident that this powerful story will strike a chord in the hearts of all. In Dr. Gada, Ranveer and I have found an ideal producer who believes in the vision we have to change the nativity of content for audiences across the country.”
Singh adds, “I am blessed to have this opportunity to be a part of the spectacular cinematic vision of Shankar-sir. He is an exception to the norm, a true disruptor who has shown us that no vision is large enough to achieve on screen. I had always hoped and dreamed that I would get a chance to collaborate with him, and I have a strong feeling that we will create magic together. To lead a film like “Anniyan” is a dream-come-true for any artiste.”
He goes on, “Vikram-sir, one of our country’s finest talents, an artiste who I hugely admire, gave a colossal performance in the original, one that can never be matched. I can only hope that my interpretation and rendition of the part also connects with audiences in the same way. It’s undoubtedly a once-in-a-lifetime performance piece, and I am ready to give this role every single ounce of my being. Shankar-sir is a genius filmmaker and a true visionary. Words don’t do justice to just how excited I am at the prospect of being directed by him.”
Talking about the creative coup, Dr. Jayantilal Gada, chairman and managing director of Pen Studios, says, “Shankar and Ranveer are two forces of nature and them coming together is the biggest cinematic event in India. For us at Pen, it is an opportunity of a lifetime and we are thrilled to partner with the two powerhouses as producers and worldwide distributors of the film. We are confident that their collaboration will write a new chapter in the history of Indian cinema.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.