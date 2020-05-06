MUMBAI — Rishi Kapoor was shooting for “Sharmaji Namkeen,” an Excel Entertainment production by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. A few days of shooting was left. Now Sidhwani and Akhtar are determined to release the film theatrically.
Juhi Chawla is the female lead, Honey Trehan and Abhishek Choubey co-prodcued the film directed by Hitesh Bhatia.
Meanwhile, his leading lady Padmini Kolhapure Sharma reminisced to Mid-Day.com about her co-star of six films, “I met him in the latter part of 2019. He was jovial. More than being his co-star, I was a fan. Rishi was the one who recommended my name to Nasir Husain, and that’s how I landed up in “Zamaane Ko Dikhaana Hai.” ”
She added, “He was a foodie. I’d get prawns and fish curry to the sets and we would eat together. Neetu (Singh) would send healthy food, but she never knew that he would, in fact, be eating his co-stars’ meals!”
