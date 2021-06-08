MUMBAI — “Dobara Alvida” is a tale of estranged lovers and their chance encounter in a shared cab. This shared space takes them through a nostalgic ride. They rediscover each other along by realizing their own mistakes while living through their past and present.
Director Shashank S. Singh has been a part of the industry for around 10 years. As an assistant director, he has worked on various feature films and television commercials, with production houses like Yash Raj Films, Aamir Khan Productions, UTV films, Disney and Red Ice. This is his first work as an independent filmmaker.
The short releases on Large Short Films and is produced by Shahbaz Khan of One Team Entertainment with Singh as writer as well as co-producer. Swara Bhasker, Gulshan Devaiah and Swapnil Kotriwar are in the cast. Krsna has scored the music and sung the title song.
