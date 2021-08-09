MUMBAI — She may not be anywhere near a top star, but Urvashi Rautela draws attention with a lot of things from her extravagant outfits to luxurious jewelry. Rautela, recently, took to her Instagram handle to share the photos of her home away from home — her vanity van, priced at a hefty Rs. 2 crore!
Rautela showcased the luxurious interior and comfort of her vanity van. The sprawling van has a large bedroom, a shower with steam, a sauna and, of course, a kitchen. With a shoe closet inbuilt in her van, the actress has a collection of sneakers, stilettos and heels. Besides the LEDs that wrap the ceiling, Urvashi Rautela has placed a massive TV in the main living room, as well as flashlights that look like strobe lights.
Adding a fold-out couch to the vanity area adds to the feeling of being in your own safe and comfortable environment. The van has a workstation right next to the entrance, where she checks her emails and scripts. Furthermore, in terms of its interior design, Rautela has hung up some lovely wall paintings
To look into the little details, Rautela has a mirror in the centre. An antique dining table can be found on the left, while a whimsical mini-table can be seen behind it, with pillows with artistic designs woven in too. Rautela’s fans went gaga over the green walls, the lovely portraits and the little curtain that hangs over the vanity wall.
On the professional front, Rautela will be making her Tamil debut with a big-budget sci-fi film, in which she will be playing the role of a microbiologist, and later she is going to appear in a bilingual thriller, “Black Rose,” along with the Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2.” The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song "Doob Gaye" opposite Guru Randhawa and “Versace Baby” opposite Mohamed Ramadan.
She is also starring in a lead role in Jio Studio’s web series, “Inspector Avinash” opposite Randeep Hooda.
