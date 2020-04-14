MUMBAI — Spotify users will have access to over 25,000 songs from Shemaroo’s multi-language library. Shemaroo Entertainment, India’s leading content powerhouse, announced its association with Spotify, the world’s most popular audio streaming platform, Apr. 14, under which it will provide access to its vast music content library to Indian Spotify users.
With a collection of over 25,000 songs, the company has a strong foothold in the Indian music industry with content ranging across different genres and eras, including some of the most popular songs under its banner that have a proven fan following in the past. The association will be a treat for all Spotify users, giving them access to a wide range of Indian music categories across languages from the house of Shemaroo.
Spotify, which has been in the Indian market for a year now, is committed to working with local partners in the country’s audio industry, to make more content accessible to its users.
Hiren Gada, ceo, Shemaroo Entertainment, said, “We are elated to partner with the leading global music streaming service and present our vast music library to music lovers. Shemaroo has always believed in innovating and refurbishing its content to fit in our audience tastes and preferences and our association with Spotify is a testimony to the grandeur and high-quality content we have in our library. We will be associating with many more international partners in the future to ensure our content reaches music lovers worldwide.”
Shemaroo Entertainment’s FilmiGaane channel on YouTube recently crossed the 30 million subscriber mark. It is currently ranked at #4 in India and has an extensive Hindi film music library. The company also initiates various activities on their social media platforms for music lovers sitting across the globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.