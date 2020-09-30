MUMBAI — ShemarooMe Box Office is streaming a touching story that uncovers a few glaring loopholes in the Indian judiciary.
"376D," as the name suggests, is based on the very section from which the film gets its title. While the section deals with gang-rape, the film comes up with a never-seen-before premise that discusses sexual assault, but not in a way that the viewers expect. It tells the story of two young men who face an uphill battle with the judiciary. Whether they get the justice they seek or not forms the crux of this courtroom drama.
The film has already done the rounds in some national as well as international film festivals. "376D" challenges the viewer’s perspective towards the subject, confronting them with some uncomfortable truths about gender.
“As someone who comes from theatre, it is the greatest gift to be part of a film that offers so much scope for me as an actor. An artiste always craves for such unique roles that contain maturity and depth,” says Vivek Kumar, who plays the lead role. “Since I was fresh out of professional training, it really helped in moulding my performance, making it as real as possible. "376D" is honest, hard- hitting and conveys an important message, and kudos to ShemarooMe Box Office for backing us,” he concludes.
Deeksha Joshi, known for Gujarati cinema, talks about her experience of working on the film, “It’s always satisfying as an artiste when you get to portray different characters and work in all kinds of genres. My role is of a simple but modern woman who is an equal partner and not just second fiddle. Having been a student of gender and literature, I understood the finer nuances of this film's subject and empathized with the sensitive and human story. I like that it pushes viewers to observe things from an open-minded aspect."
A realistic and out-of-the-box casting is of practicing lawyer Sumit Singh Sikarwar as public prosecutor Keshav Anand. “From a lawyer in real life to a lawyer on reel, it has been a wonderful journey, the only irony is that I’m a defence attorney by profession but now move to the opposite side,” he quips.
Priyanka Sharma, who plays the defence counsel, says, “I was very impressed by the razor-sharp script and on how well-layered yet restrained my character was. It’s always fun to step out of your comfort zone and work on such roles that are wordy but require a lot of control”.
Directors Gunveen Kaur and Robin Sikarwar are also excited about the film's release on Oct. 9. “This is a day our entire team will cherish. We were all a bunch of young and passionate people who really believed in the film," says Kaur. Sikarwar adds, “ShemarooMe Box Office has released some wonderful movies since its launch and the fact that "376D" is making its debut on such an illustrious platform is immensely rewarding.”
