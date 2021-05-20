MUMBAI — ShemarooMe is set to release its Gujarati movie “Swagatam,”which will be a digital first release even before hitting the theatres. The trailer was launched May 8 to a great response from the audience across the world.
Also keeping in mind the current pandemic, ShemarooMe has created a special trailer. The “World’s Safest Trailer – No Mask, No Swagatam” lines are integrated with the public service announcement highlighting the need for maintaining social distance, wearing a mask and taking up the vaccination process along with the stay home and stay safe message.
“Swagatam,” a thriller rom-com, will be exclusively streaming on ShemarooMe May 20. Starring Malhar Thakar, Katha Patel, Vandana Pathak, Brinda Rawal, Jay Upadhyay, Ojas Rawal, Chetan Dhananai and Sunil Vishrani, the film is directed by Neeraj Joshi and produced by Bharat Sevak.
