MUMBAI — This Independence Day week, Amazon Prime Video will premiere the incredible story of Captain Vikram Batra in the Amazon Original Movie, “Shershaah.” This is the first collaboration between Amazon Prime Video and Dharma Productions for a global premiere.
Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment and directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead roles and Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles.
As a lead up to the Independence Day weekend, “Shershaah” will stream across 240 countries and territories starting Aug. 12. The 1999 Kargil conflict was India’s first televised war, that too, at 16,000 feet.
The war drama is inspired by the life of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra, essayed by Sidharth Malhotra. A story of valor, love and sacrifice, the film celebrates his valiant spirit, and honors his invaluable sacrifice in the Kargil War of 1999. Staying true to his codename Shershaah, Captain Batra’s valiant fight and ultimate sacrifice was instrumental in India’s victory.
“‘Shershaah’ is the true story of a war hero whose indomitable spirit and bravery brought victory to our nation. His sacrifices are invaluable and his life is an inspiration for generations to come. We are extremely glad to have found a home for what I believe is a true cinematic marvel, in Amazon Prime Video, and are excited to mark the beginning of a new chapter in our relationship with them. ‘Shershaah’ is our homage to the valor of our soldiers and I hope every viewer’s heart swells with pride watching this film,” said co-producer Karan Johar.
“When Kaash Entertainment acquired the rights to ‘Shershaah’ a few years ago, it was a dream come true. With Dharma Productions coming on board to bring this dream to fruition, it was the perfect icing on the cake. Our dream project now finally sees the light of day. With Amazon Prime Video associated, we are thrilled that we have not just achieved what we set out to, but far surpassed the highest summits of our collective imaginations. The story of Captain Vikram Batra’s bravery will reach the worldwide audience it deserves.” added Shabbir Boxwala, founder and producer of the company, and a veteran writer.
