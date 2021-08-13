A biopic is, in Hindi cinema, a (considerably) dramatized life story of an achiever. Here is where the film can go wrong or get into absurd zones. A too-faithful biopic on the other hand, can be very dry. And this is where “Shershaah” scores.
From beginning to end, the film is an absolutely riveting, entertaining and brilliantly narrated story of a colorful and brave personality, Capt. Vikram Batra (Sidharth Malhotra), who was hugely instrumental in India winning the 1999 Kargil war. Here is where heart and art blend seamlessly into a delectable whole.
What’s more enriching is that the film seems to stick to the events in real-life, except for a ‘filmi’ shade in the end. It even details what is happening or happened with ALL of the protagonist’s colleagues and associates, in real life, their achievements and honors received. It thus does not discriminate between their feats and that of the protagonist, even if the latter’s achievement was higher. More, some of the seemingly improbable in real life incidents shown in the film actually happened, thus underscoring Vikram Batra’s larger-than-life and even “filmi” persona.
On the other hand, it handles Vikram’s personal and romantic side in a very colorful manner, though we missed any scene of his girl, Dimple Cheema (Kiara Advani, looking uncannily yet again like a young Hema Malini!) meeting his parents, who had always approved of their son’s choice. We, of course, are unaware of whether the girl and the parents ever met in real life, except in passing, maybe, at Vikram’s funeral.
That said, Kiara Advani shines bright in the brief role, her intensity matching Sidharth’s in their romantic sequences.
Vikram here, thus, is no ideal film hero prototype or even the angry young man stereotype. He is what he was in real life—vibrant, rakish, audacious and golden-hearted—and very intense yet simplistic in his approach. And Sidharth Malhotra gives the role and character his all—always an accomplished yet underrated actor, he is phenomenal as Batra in every shade, and it all looks so spontaneous—method acting is clearly out! This is a towering performance indeed for a young star who has been only nine years in the business with only 11 films before this.
For the sake of basics, the story is about Lieutenant Vikram Batra, who always wanted to be in the army since he was a kid. A part of a common circle of friends, he fell for classmate Dimple Cheema, who also reciprocated his feelings. His parents approve her “passport-sized” picture, but Dimple’s Sikh father is not too happy, as Vikram is not from their religion.
Vikram distinguishes himself as soon as he becomes a soldier in the Jammu & Kashmir Rifles and his battalion ditto in actual war, like the capture of Point 5140. This leads to his ambitiously demanding the conquering of Point 4875, which will help him win the war. And he dies in his last attempt to destroy the enemy and save the life of a subordinate who has a family. But before this, thanks to his extraordinary courage and acumen, he is promoted to the rank of Captain, and when he calls up his girl from a satellite phone, Dimple’s father, who has watched the news, quietly hands over the phone to her—a tacit approval of the son-in-law he was never destined to have.
Technically, the cinematography (Kamaljeet Negi) and the action sequences (Stefan Richter and Sunil Rodrigues) are superb. The background music (John Stewart Eduri) is well-done and evokes the right mood, and Sandeep Shrivastava’s script (he is even credited with “story”!) terse and sharp. His dialogues are crisp, lifelike and to-the-point.
Even more commendable is Vishnu Varadhan’s (wonder why he has changed his nomenclature for Hindi cinema from Vishnuvardhan!) direction, which is truly skilled and crisp, devoid of needless footage or stretched sequences. His handling of every aspect of the war and action sequences carries the mark of a seasoned filmmaker, even more praiseworthy when this is his first Hindi outing and tryst with a war story despite this being his 10th film. He vindicates the faith put in him by coming up with one of the best of our war movies.
For make no mistake, “Shershaah” (the code name given to Vikram during their missions) is one of the finest war dramas from the limited ones we have got in Hindi cinema. It is studded with other fabulous performances as well, especially from the actors who play soldiers. Like Raj Arjun, the manic father of the 2017 “Secret Superstar,” is Subedar Raghunath Singh, unrecognizable from that role but stupendously in character all the same. Shiv Pandit is outstanding as Captain Jemmwal, who is like a coconut: hard from outside but soft within. So are, in particular, Shataf Figar as Col. Yogesh Kumar Joshi, Anil Charanjeett as Naib Subedar Bansi Lal Sharma and Abhiroy Singh as Major Subrata Mukherjee. Nikitin Dheer and Himmanshoo A. Malhotra are very good too. Zahoor Zaidi as Gafoor and Afnan Ashia as Arslaan, the patriotic local Muslims, impress as well.
From Vikram’s personal side, Pawan Chopra is excellent as his father. Bijay Anand as Dimple’s father is also good, especially in the turnaround phone sequence. Sahil Vaid in the brief role of Vikram’s friend, makes a solid mark. The two youngsters who play Vikram and Vishal Batra in childhood, Krishnay Tuteja and Kavay Tuteja are good in the limited roles they have.
The music is almost all in Punjabi—in various olden eras, names like Madan Mohan, Anu Malik or even Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy would have given us memorable war ditties and romantic numbers. But the multi-composer and lyricist brigade here falls woefully short of any memorabilia.
A story that needed to be told, a (real-life) hero who needed to be known far and wide: “Shershaah” succeeds in presenting both in a superlative way.
Rating: ****
Produced by: Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah & Himanshu Gandhi
Directed by: Vishnu Varadhan
Written by: Sandeep Srivastava
Music: Tanishk Bagchi, B Praak, Jaani, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin & Vikram Montrose
Starring: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shiv Pandit, Nikitin Dheer, Himmanshoo A. Malhotra, Anil Charanjeett, Rukman Khanna, Shataf Figar, Sahil Vaid, Raj Arjun, Ankita Goraya, Rakesh Dubey, Abhiroy Singh, Pranay Singh Pachauri, Pawan Chopra, Mir Sarwar, Vijay Meenu, Bijay Anand, Zahoor Zaidi, Afnan Ashia, David Browne, Bobby Khanna, Raaj Sungar, Kapil Kumar, Rajiv Bharadwaj, Krishnay Tuteja, Kavay Tuteja & others
