MUMBAI — Singer Shibani Kashyap has won the trophy of “Best Female Playback Singer & Performer (International)” at the Global Film & Music Festival, USA.
She said, “I am truly honored to be nominated alongside so many luminaries and winning an award feel surreal. It takes fraction of a second for someone to announce your name as a winner but it take life time of hard work to win that award. Thank you so much!”
