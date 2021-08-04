MUMBAI — Shilpa Shetty Kundra has finally issued a media statement more than two weeks after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested for allegedly creating and distributing pornographic content via mobile apps. Shetty, who had approached the Bombay High Court seeking to restrain various media organizations from publishing “incorrect, false, malicious and defamatory” content against her, said in her statement that she was being subjected to a “media trial.”
The court refused to restrain media, commenting that it will “have a chilling effect on the freedom of press” and stating that “Reportage of something based on what police have said is not defamatory.”
Here is the text of the statement by the actress, made on social media:
“Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumors and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed…. not only to me but also to my family.”
“MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf.
“Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity “Never complain, never explain.” All I will say is, as it’s an ongoing investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary. As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies.”
“But, till then I humbly request you – especially as a MOTHER – to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same.”
“I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times.”
