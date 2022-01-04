MUMBAI — Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, married to British businessman Raj Kundra, has expressed her excitement about being invited to the gala dinner here for Britain’s Royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton. They will arrive on their first visit to India April 10.
“@TheShilpaShetty we look forward to seeing you at our gala dinner to welcome The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge this Sunday! #RoyalVisitIndia,” The British Asian Trust’s official Twitter page posted.
Shetty, 40, replied to them: “Well I am looking forward to the same. The work carried out by the British Asian Trust is commendable. #RoyalVisit.”
According to the British High Commission, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be given a starry reception upon their arrival in Mumbai, which will be attended by actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.
