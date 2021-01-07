MUMBAI—Riding into 2021, here’s a new still of rising star Abhimanyu with millennial heartthrob Shirley Setia from “Nikamma.” Sabbir Khan’s “Nikamma” starring them and Shilpa Shetty in her comeback is set to be one of the most awaited action entertainers of the year.
Here’s a sneak-peek into the world of “Nikamma”—and director Sabbir Khan says, “This year, audiences are hungry for entertainment and Abhimanyu and Shirley with their fresh chemistry will surprise everyone. Abhimanyu won accolades and the Filmfare award for Best Debut while Shirley is already the sweetheart sensation of the youth. This new pairing will be interesting to watch out for this year, headed by Shilpa Shetty who makes a comeback after 13 years in a dynamic role. I have tried to up the action levels and after Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff (who Khan introduced with “Heropanti”), Abhimanyu will add a new dimension to how action is done.”
“Nikamma” is produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Sabbir Khan Films. It is the latest film title repeated—the last film of that name came in 1983 and was a romantic comedy with Randhir Kapoor and Neetu Singh in the leads. Khan’s biggest hit as director so far has been another repeat title—“Baaghi” (2016).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.