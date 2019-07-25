MUMBAI – Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty-Kundra’s Marilyn Monroe moment happened two days ago but the video went viral July 25.
The slo-mo video, which Shetty posted July 23, shows her posing in an orange dress with a long slit. Suddenly the wind blows her dress upwards, like Marilyn Monroe’s famous scene from “The Seven Year Itch.”
“My ‘Marilyn Monroe’ moment on the cruise wasn’t exactly a ‘breeze’ Please watch till the end... Throwback, bloopers, fun times, vacation, cruising, slomo, laughs, epic,” she captioned the clip.
Shetty made her acting debut in the 1993 thriller, “Baazigar.” She was later seen in movies like “Main Khiladi Tu Anari,” “Jaanwar,” “Dhadkan,” “Dus,” “Life in a... Metro,” and “Phir Milenge,” among many others.
She became a global figure after winning the 2007 edition of the British reality television series, “Celebrity Big Brother 5,” following an international racism controversy.
Shetty is married to businessman Raj Kundra since 2009, with whom she has a son named Viaan.
