MUMBAI—Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra says that women don't have to prove themselves to anyone of their capabilities.
Shilpa Shetty is one of the judges of the show "Super Dancer Chapter - 3". This weekend, the show's young contestants, the super gurus, and the super judges will be seen celebrating the 70th Republic Day with great enthusiasm.
One act highlighted the challenges that women face and how they are considered weak and less than men in every aspect, read a statement.
"We women don't need to prove ourselves to anyone of our capabilities. God himself has given us females, the power to carry out his job of bringing new life into this world. He chose us because we are stronger. We should keep doing what we love doing without feeling the need to depend ourselves on others," the actress said.
Shilpa Shetty has a son named Viaan Raj Kundra.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.