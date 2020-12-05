MUMBAI—After the first chapter of “Criminal Justice,” Hotstar Specials brings the next chapter of the courtroom drama series,“Behind Closed Doors.” Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role of Madhav Mishra, a defense counsel, tackling his next case, a mystery more twisted and dark than before.
The show also sees the return of Anupriya Goenka as Nikhat Hussain, and joining the stellar cast is the talented Shilpa Shukla, who rose to fame with “Chak De! India,” and will be seen essaying a powerful and mysterious character.
Raves Shukla, “I loved every bit of it!” She adds, “The character is called Ishani Nath. Preparation started when we all sat for a couple of script readings. Talking to the directors, actors, and the dialogues, the subtext, the people on sets—everything inspired me to get into the role.”
Shukla will be seen as a strong woman capable of defending herself in the toughest of situations. The makers are keeping the remaining information under wraps. The season is expected to release soon.
