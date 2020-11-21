MUMBAI—Singer- actor Shirley Setia, who is slated to make her debut with “Nikamma,” bags another project as female lead—in Telugu opposite Naga Shaurya.
The yet-untitled film is expected to go on floors this year. The film will be directed by Aneesh Krishna and produced by Usha Mulpuri. The music will be composed by Mahati Swara Sagar.
Setia, expressing her joy on Twitter, wrote, “I am super excited to announce my launch in the Telugu film Industry with Naga Shaurya, directed by #AneeshKrishna and produced by #Ushamulpuri Garu under banner Ira Creations.”
The actress, who made her acting debut with “Maska” on OTT, is cast opposite Abhimanyu Dassani in “Nikamma,” which also features Shilpa Shetty. Sabbir Khan directs the romantic comedy-cum-action drama with music by Sajid-Wajid, Tanishk Bagchi, Manj Musik and Meet Bros.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.