MUMBAI — Director-writer Raaj “Dreamgirl” Shaandilyaa was a panelist on a discussion on “Central Board of Film Certification Regulation on all Digital Content” at the Youth Parliament of India 2019, organized by Karnavati University in Ahmedabad. Union minister Smriti Irani Malhotra was also present.
Talking about it, Shandilyaa says, “As Smriti Irani pointed out, people are increasingly moving towards digital platforms for content. It’s growing rapidly and we need to make sure that it’s safe for everyone, including kids. I was shocked to know that 377 websites have been asked to take down content because it was found to be in exploitation of kids online for pornography purposes. It’s disturbing. I hope we come up with some solution to stop this.”
Among other panelists were actors Arjun Rampal and Manoj Joshi.
In any case, the digital domain is taking too many chances because there is no censorship, and stretching the patience of the Indian family audience too far. Repulsive violence, unabated expletives and overt sexual scenes have become the order of the day in most cases—most of them needless to the story’s progress but need for wannabe global audiences.
And while actors like Angad Bedi and writer-filmmaker Karan Anshuman state that audiences have the freedom to “not watch” what they put in “as necessary for the story,” it is high time that some form of limits and self-censorship are practiced. After all, censorship per se is not an advisable option for civilized society, but civilized society also means responsible writers, filmmakers and actors.
