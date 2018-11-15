MUMBAI— A special screening of “Sholay” and “Hichki” will be held for the visually impaired at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), 2018 in Goa. These films will be screened with audio descriptors for visually-impaired kids. These are visual explanations intended to help the blind and visually impaired to enjoy cinema or any of the arts.
IFFI is all set to roll out the red carpet to host the film fraternity in Goa. While cine-goers delight in watching films, the festival also ensures inclusivity, and accessibility is maintained to spread the joy of cinema through all sections of society.
Since 2016, the programming package has included a specially-curated section for the differently-abled. This year, the festival brings two Hindi favorites, “Sholay” (1975) and this year’s “Hichki” for the benefit of the children.
One of Indian cinemas greatest movies ever, “Sholay,” directed by Ramesh Sippy, will be brought back on the big screen to entertain young minds. The film follows the adventures of Jai and Veeru (played by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra respectively) in search of a notorious bandit. The film also starred Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan and Amjad Khan in what are now iconic roles. Even today, 43 years after the film was released, it still holds a special place in the hearts of all film-loving audiences across the country.
Siddharth P. Malhotra’s “Hichki” is the second film to be showcased in this category. It chronicles the inspiring life of Naina Mathur (played by Rani Mukerji) who suffers from Tourette’s Syndrome, a disturbing spasm, but that does not deter her from pursuing her dreams. The 2018 release will set a positive, inspiring example of overcoming challenges in life.
But that’s not all. A special presentation of Tunisian films will bring the children up close with international cinema. Two years ago, the 47th edition set a benchmark by becoming the first Indian film festival to screen audio-descriptive movies. The section is a collaboration with UNESCO and Saksham under the Accessible India Campaign and Sugamaya Bharat Abhiyan. Saksham, a Delhi-based NGO, helps children cope with disabilities by making things accessible to them.
IFFI has indeed ensured that cinema can be enjoyed by all. The festival is on from Nov. 20 to 28 in Goa.
(0) comments
