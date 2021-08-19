MUMBAI — 'Gully Boy' actor Siddhant Chaturvedi started shooting for his upcoming action film titled 'Yudhra' on Aug. 19.
The film is directed by Ravi Udyawar, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the production house - Excel Entertainment.
This is the third time Siddhant is working with the same production house after 'Gully Boy' and 'Phone Bhoot.’
The film also fetaures Malavika Mohanan.
Touted to be a film with hard-core street fights, hand-to-hand combat and amped-up action sequences, the film script is one for the young adult audiences. The quirky yet mesmerizing poster of Siddhant and Malavika as the first look for this film was unveiled earlier this year.
The film is set to hit theaters in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.