MUMBAI—Shraddha Arya’s surprising revelation about her first audition being for Mika Singh’s popular dance number as a child will leave everyone surprised in the forthcoming episode of Zee TV’s “Indian Pro Music League.”
During the shoot of the upcoming episode, a fun banter broke out between Karan Wahi, Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mika Singh. That’s when the “Kundali Bhagya” actress made a surprising revelation. She mentioned how, as a kid, she had actually been a part of a popular Mika Singh dance number.
As Arya revealed, “When I was a small kid, studying in school and with no connection to the industry, I went to a shopping mall in Delhi. I saw a huge crowd gathered at one particular corner and was inquisitive about what was going on, I found out that a contest was going on and the prize was a chance to dance with Mika Singh on a show.”
“I got excited and participated in the contest. I danced to “Dil Le Gayi Le Gayi” and somehow, I won. That way I got a chance to shake a leg with Mika paaji in “Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag.””
After this revelation, Mika added, “Shraddha and I go a long way and while we’ve done several shows together, I must say she is a self-made star and she is extremely popular. She has made all of us proud and I hope she continues to do good work throughout her life!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.