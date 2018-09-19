MUMBAI— Shraddha Kapoor continues to rule the Score Trends India Instagram and Digital News Chart. There seems to be no end to Kapoor’s buzz on social and digital platforms. Kapoor, whose film “Stree” has crossed 100 crore nett at the box-office, has surpassed Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma to be on the top of the charts.
The statistics for these rankings are authenticated, researched and supplied by Score Trends, a US-based media-tech. In the Digital News space, Kapoor, who has retained her no. 1 position, has surpassed Chopra who is ranking second with 89 points followed by Sharma with 36 points in third position. Radhika Apte is in the fourth position with 26 points and Kangana Ranaut with 23 points in the fifth position.
The Digital News scores are measured on stars’ ability to stay in the news across more than 500 news websites in 14 Indian languages in the given week. “What has worked in Kapoor’s favor are her engaging Instagram posts and the success of the film “Stree,” which garnered her lot of appreciation and features, articles and news items on various news portals across the country,” said Ashwani Kaul, co-founder of Score Trends India.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.