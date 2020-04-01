MUMBAI — Looking at the positive side of the lockdown, Shraddha Kapoor shares how she is trying to make the most out of the current situation.
“However unfortunate, it’s a blessing in disguise for me as I needed this quality time with my family. I needed to get in touch with the little things and moments in life, which are actually important but get overlooked due to the fast pace of life.”
“I really needed a break after back-to-back films, so I am making the most of this time,” she said.
Kapoor starred in the last success before the lockdown, “Baaghi 3.”
