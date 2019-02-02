MUMBAI—Ketto tweeted about 13-year-old Sumayya fighting the third stage of tuberculosis, who mentioned that her only wish was to meet her favorite actress, Shraddha Kapoor. Ketto, Asia’s most visited crowd-funding platform, reached out to the actress via a tweet on Jan. 25.
The actress was filled with humility and sadness after reading the detailed story on Ketto’s website and expressed her desire to meet the child and her family. Summaya is only 13 years old and was diagnosed with tuberculosis of the liver.
Varun Sheth, CEO of Ketto said, “We are thankful to Shraddha Kapoor for visiting all the way to KEM hospital to meet and cheer up Sumayya. Now, Sumayya is more determined to live and play.” An estimated Rs. 3 million are needed for a liver transplant to save the girl, and it has become much easier after Ketto’s initiative and Kapoor’s visit. Those who wish to donate may do it here.
