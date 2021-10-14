MUMBAI — Shraddha Kapoor was recently spotted in Juhu, wearing a sporty blue T-shirt with a cricket ball, which made fans wonder what she was up to. It has now been revealed that Kapoor was preparing to invite India’s biggest cricket fans to share the excitement of the much-awaited India vs Paikistan T20 World Cup match with her at the ultimate cricket stay—The T2 Pavilion.
This exciting accommodation invites cricket lovers and their squad to feel like royalty at The T20 Pavilion - An Ultimate Cricket Stay India, where they will also get an exclusive opportunity to meet Kapoor.
Kapoor took to Instagram to invite her fans and followers for the ultimate cricket stay experience, which is available for one night stay only. The T20 Pavilion transforms the presidential suite at a luxury hotel in Mumbai into a classic cricket stadium, offering guests an all inclusive once-in-a-lifetime stay experience during the India Vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup match Oct. 24.
Guests can soak in the energy of a roaring stadium as they enter The T20 Pavilion to enjoy the epic match on a life-sized screen while seated on comfortable sofas, just like the luxury box seats at the stadium. And if the excitement gets too much to handle, they can take some time out and head to the locker room (dining room) next to the field (living room) to re-energize with some energy drinks or head to the bedroom, for some net practice and discuss tips and tricks with their squad!
Excited about being a part of this unique experience, the huge cricket fan actress said, “I am excited to be a part of this unique stay and experience created for the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup. Cricket has always been a very important part of my life and I enjoyed watching the sport with my family while I was growing up as it gave us the opportunity to bond and spend some fun time together. I am really looking forward to cherishing this experience with India’s luckiest and biggest cricket fans.”
