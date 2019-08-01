MUMBAI—Shraddha Kapoor recently wrapped up “Street Dancer 3D.” She posted a picture on her social media with people from her cast and crew, and she expressed her mixed emotions by writing sweet words for the movie’s director, Remo D’Souza and co-stars Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi. She even thanked her fitness gurus and dance teachers. This caption is surely the sweetest thing you will read of late. Here’s her post:
“My heart feels so full right now. It’s been such an incredible and memorable journey. It all starts with one man—Remo sir. @remodsouza Our Captain. The flag bearer of bringing dance films to India. Thank you sir, for our film and for paving the way for so many dancers all around our country to believe in their dreams. Bhushanji, for believing in this film. VD, my forever babulal chirkut batuk, you are an amazing friend and co actor. @varundvn Prabhu sir - you’ve blown our minds away with being so humble and being such an unbelievable dancer! Nora - you crazy amazing dancer you! @norafatehi Dadu - thank you for shooting our film so amazingly. Kruts & Shetts, you both are the lifeline of our film and have choreographed everything in the most incredible way and have kept the faith throughout! @iamkrutimahesh @rahuldid Nivadi, my bulbul, thank you for being my pillar through all the rehearsals and for inspiring me through every tough step. @niveditaasharma To all my fellow actors and dancers - I love you guys so much that words just won’t be able to express it. All the silly laughs and tp that we have done will be the highlight for me on this film. Thank you all for this friendship and love and strength through all the challenges! Love you guys too much!!! Shrads, Nix, Tan, Nam @shraddha.naik @tanghavri @menonnikita @namdeepak - you lovely, mad girls. What would I do without you’ll? Maahek and Praveen! @_praveen_nair @maaheknair You both are so inspiring. Thank you for making my fitness journey deeply meaningful. To the helpful physios - Rashi, Shinoj and Fatema who have made sure I can continue dancing despite all injuries. And doc Kalpesh - the most awesome chiropractor in town. My boys - Raju, Jeetu and Atul : for being with me every step of the way, taking the best care of me. Lekha - my manager. For for coming in to my life! And lastly but mostly importantly, my family and loved ones. For always being the wind beneath my wings. A BIG thank you to each and every person on the film. Everyone’s worked so so hard and now it’ll all be put together for all of you to see on January 24, 2020! ❤ #Memories #FilmWrap #SD3”
This long, emotionally hyperbolic post is proof that how close is this movie to Kapoor’s heart. The actress has trained, prepped and rehearsed to essay the perfect dance body and moves. Her social media is filled with glimpses of rehearsals too, and hse has raised heavy expectations from the film.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.