MUMBAI— Shraddha Kapoor joins Varun Dhawan and also Prabhudheva for Remo D’Souza’s dance film, and so the quartet of “ABCD 2” (2015) are reuniting for India’s biggest dance film. The yet-to-be-titled next is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza.
The actress will be seen as a professional dancer representing the Indian contingent alongside Varun Dhawan and his team in this film which has several dance face-offs on the lines of the Hollywood franchise “Step Up.” The film is set to go on floors in Punjab on Jan. 22.
Kapoor shared, “I’m excited to reunite with Remo sir, Prabhudheva sir, and Varun after ‘ABCD 2.’ This was made possible by Bhushan-ji who brought us back and believed in this amazing story. It is going to be a lot of hard work for everyone involved, but we are all pumped up.”
Kumar revealed that the plan is to make India’s biggest dance film in 3D, “The audience has already seen Varun and Shraddha’s chemistry, now, Remo will redefine dance for our audience,” he promised, happy to team up with his “Aashiqui 2,” “Saaho” and “Saina” leading lady.
Remo D’Souza shared, “It feels like old friends have come together to help us. We have worked as a team in the past, and I’m sure it will be a fun ride again,”
Varun Dhawan will be seen playing a boy from Punjab, who grows up in London, and a major chunk of the film will be shot in the UK. The film also marks the acting debut of Shakti Mohan and Vartika Jha. The hunt is on for a foreign dancer.
Kapoor has replaced Katrina Kaif in the film.
Five famous replacements over decades
1. Katrina Kaif replaced Priyanka Chopra in “Bharat.”
2. Karisma Kapoor replaced Urmila in “Dil To Pagal Hai.”
3. Rekha replaced Hema Malini in “Deedaar-E-Yaar.”
4. Vyjayanthimala replaced Sadhana in “Sunghursh” (1970).
5. Nanda replaced Sharmila Tagore in “Shor.”
