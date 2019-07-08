MUMBAI—Shraddha Kapoor raises the hotness bar high in the song “Psycho Saiyyan” from “Saaho.” Kapoor had created a buzz with her bold stare while holding a gun in the poster of the film and now treats fans with her hot avatar in the first song.
The actress also shared a post about the song on her Instagram handle, and captioned as, “OUT NOW! Link in bio ❤ #15thAugustWithSaaho@actorprabhas @sujeethsign@uvcreationsofficial @tseries.official” Kapoor dons a shimmery black dress.
Fans are hailing the actress by pouring love and appreciation in the comments section with remarks like, “This girl is always on fire” and “Woww you look so hottt.”
Kapoor is also running a tight schedule, hopping from one set to another, slipping into diverse characters.
Watch the "Psycho Saiyaan" song here.
