MUMBAI— “It is important to offer a variety to the audience and myself,” says Shraddha Kapoor about reinventing in every film. The busy bee, who is currently seen practicing for “Street Dancer” and shooting for “Saaho,” believes that it is important for an actor to reinvent oneself constantly to deliver a varied range of performances.
She said, “For me, it is important because I want to do different kinds of parts and immerse myself in different personalities. There’s a big high in doing so.”
Kapoor, so far, has acted in films as varied as “Ek Villain,” “Aashiqui 2,” “ABCD 2,” “Half Girlfriend” and “Stree” among others. The actress is also running a tight schedule hopping from one set to another this year. “Saaho” sees her as a cop; “Chhichhore” tests her versatility as a college student as well as a middle-aged woman and “Street Dancer” will showcase her in a completely new dance avatar. Then there is an action-packed role in “Baaghi 3” as well.
