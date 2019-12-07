MUMBAI — Shraddha Kapoor has had a good 2019 with “Saaho” touching 100 crore and “Chhichhore” crossing 150 crore and becoming a super-hit. Recently, the actress returned after completing the first schedule of “Baaghi 3” in Serbia. She has had no spare time for herself as she is occupied with her work.
Kapoor has now left for the second schedule of the “Baaghi 3” in Serbia. The actress has left early as she has to come back to India for the trailer launch of her next film “Street Dancer.” After the first schedule of “Baaghi 3,” she had come back to Mumbai for the dubbing of the same dance film.
Despite a packed schedule, the actress also managed to take out time to buy space blankets for the cast of “Baaghi 3” as they are shooting in extremely cold weather, with the temperatures being almost in the minus zone.
