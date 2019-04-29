MUMBAI—Shraddha Kapoor is dropping surprises to celebrate six years of “Aashiqui 2.” First, the actress changed her username to Aarohi on her social media as she got nostalgic about her character. Now, she has delighted her fans with a video of her singing the love anthem that created waves across the nation – “Tum Hi Ho,” in her voice that is loved by fans.
Kapoor shared the video on Instagram, captioning it, “I am what I am because of you all ❤ #6YearsOfAashiqui2.” Kapoor made us all relive the love story that rocked the nation six years back.
Kapoor recently started shooting for the Mumbai schedule of “Saaho,” along with Prabhas. Also, the actress has finished her London schedule of “Street Dancer” and will be moving ahead shortly with the next schedule. The actress is also running a tight schedule hopping from one set to another, slipping into diverse characters. “Chhichhore” and “Baaghi 3” are her other films on hand.
