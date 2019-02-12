MUMBAI—The makers of “Baaghi 3” have finally found their female lead: Shraddha Kapoor will star opposite Tiger Shroff in the third installment of the successful franchise, after being a part of the first film (released in March 2016) as well. “Baaghi 3” is scheduled to release Mar. 6, 2020.
Last year, producer Sajid Nadiadwala had announced “Baaghi 3” even before the release of its second chapter. This will be Kapoor’s third film with Nadiadwala after the 2016 actioner and “Chhichhore,” shooting for which is underway.
Like each successive film, Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan have planned to take this part also to the next level in terms of scale, action and all other aspects. Kapoor shared, “I’m super excited to be back with the ‘Baaghi’ family. I had such a memorable time being a part of ‘Baaghi,’ and this is my third film with Sajid sir, second with Tiger and first with Ahmed sir. The script is amazing, and I’m excited to be a part of this movie.” While “Baaghi” was a hit, “Baaghi 2” crossed Rs. 150 crore.
