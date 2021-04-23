MUMBAI — Shravan Kumar Rathod, of the popular music composer duo Nadeem-Shravan, passed away on April 22. He was suffering from Covid-19 and was admitted here at Raheja Hospital in Mahim.
Confirming the news, trade analyst Atul Mohan tweeted: "Sad news. Shravan Rathod of the famous music composer duo Nadeem-Shravan just passed away. He tested COVID19 positive and was admitted to a city hospital in Mumbai after serious complications. The duo ruled the musical charts in 90s. My prayers with the family. Om Shanti."
Film critic and trade analyst Komal Nahta also tweeted to confirm the news: "Terrible news. Music director Shravan breathes his last, loses battle with COVID-19. Very sad day for music industry.”
Nadeem-Shravan were widely regarded as the musicians who brought back melody in the early nineties with "Aashiqui,” their superhit soundtrack of 1990. The film directed by Mahesh Bhatt launched the careers of Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal.
Nadeem-Shravan's frequent collaborations with singers Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan resulted in a series of musical successes through the nineties and early 2000s, including musical hits such as "Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin,” "Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke,” "Saajan,” "Phool Aur Kaante,” "Sadak,” "Deewana,” "Raja Hindustani,” "Dhadkan" and "Pardes.”
The duo's music was highlighted mostly by love songs, a genre that was musically in vogue in Bollywood of the era, and their works are highlighted by romantic lyrics. Among lyricists they frequently collaborated with are Sameer, Faaiz Anwar, Hasrat Jaipuri, Rani Malik and Anand Bakshi.
Shravan was in his late sixties when he breathed his last.
Divulging details, producer Ashoke Pandit shared: "Film Industry loses one of the most popular music composers Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan fame. His demise today at 9.30 pm has created a void in the music & film fraternity. He will remain alive with his music. Heartfelt Condolences to the family. Om shanti."
Music composer Pritam posted: "Saddened to know that Shravanji of Nadeem Shravan has passed away. Feeling numb. When will this nightmare get over? My deepest condolences to his family."
Composer Salim Merchant wrote: "Shravan bhai is no more. My respects and condolences to his family. Nadeem-Shravan have given us some of the biggest hits in the 90s. Covid has taken so many lives. Don't know when will this end...Really saddened by this news."
Singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote: "Shocked to hear the news of Shravan ji (of Nadeem Shravan) passing away. A genuine humble human being and one of the biggest composers of our music industry. Another huge loss in this pandemic. God give strength to the bereaved family. Rest in peace."
Singer Kailash Kher tweeted in Hindi: "Shri Shravan Rathod, who mesmerized the nineties with his music, is no more. May God give peace to his soul and strength to his family to bear the pain. My prayers for his soul. I've been fortunate enough to sing under his direction in the film 'Dosti' in the beginning of my career."
Actor Manoj Bajpayee posted in Hindi: "Extremely sad news. May God give peace to his soul."
Singer Adnan Sami expressed: "Extremely saddened by the tragic news of legendary Music Composer Shravan ji's (of Nadeem/Shravan fame) demise... He was not just an incredible composer but also possessed an ever-loving soul and a beautiful heart. May he rest in peace."
Filmmaker Kunal Kohli posted: "A glorious chapter of Hindi film music comes to an end. They defined the music of the 90's. prayers with the family."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.