MUMBAI — Shreya Ghoshal’s first child with husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, a son, has been named Devyaan. She shared a happy picture on her social media Jun. 2. The Sanskrit origin name means “Vehicle of the Gods.”
Ghoshal took to her Twitter handle and shared a picture of her and husband Shiladitya holding their son, though the baby’s face is not seen.
The post read, “Introducing- ‘Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya’ He arrived on 22nd May & changed our lives forever. In that first glimpse as he was born he filled our hearts with a kind of love only a mother, a father can feel for their child. Pure uncontrollable overwhelming love. It is still feeling like a dream @shiladitya and I are so grateful for this beautiful gift of life.”
On May 22, Ghoshal had written, “God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladityaand I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy.”
The singer and Shiladitya married Feb. 5, 2015, after a courtship of nearly a decade.
In these uncertain days, Ghoshal still remains the undisputed numero uno singer in Hindi cinema and has completed two decades in the industry, having first recorded for her debut film, “Devdas” (2002) in 2001.
She has been honored by the state of Ohio, where Governor Ted Strickland declared 26 June 2010 as “Shreya Ghoshal Day.” In April 2013, she was honored in London by selected members of House of Commons of the United Kingdom. She has also featured five times on the Forbes list of the top 100 celebrities from India. In 2017, Ghoshal became the first Indian singer to have her wax figurine in Madame Tussaud’s Museum.
