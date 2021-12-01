MUMBAI – Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal has reacted to fans digging out old chats between her and new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, whom the singer has called her 'bachpan ka dost' in a found tweet.
Ghoshal did her schooling up to the eighth grade at the Atomic Energy Central School No.4 in Rawatbhata, where she was a classmate of the recently-named Twitter Indian American CEO.
The 37-year-old singer found herself trending on social media after Agrawal's appointment as the new CEO of Twitter.
Social media users found old exchanges between two.
One of the chat threads is a generic exchange about how they are doing in life.
The other one is a tweet from Agrawal, which read: "Nice DP, kya haal chaal hain. (Nice DP. How's it going)."
The 'Chikni chameli' hit maker reacted as she wrote: "Arre yaar tum log kitna bachpan ka tweets nikaal rahe ho. Twitter had just launched. 10 years pehle! We were kids! Dost ek dusre ko tweet nahi karte kya? Kya time pass chal raha hai yeh (You are digging out tweets from childhood. Do friends not tweet to each other? Why are you doing this time pass)?"
The singer had congratulated her friend on his milestone, too.
"Congrats Parag Agrawal. So proud of you! Big day for us, celebrating this news," she tweeted.
Ghoshal and Agrawal's friendship goes back in time. In 2010, the singer had asked fans to wish her "bachpan ka dost" (childhood friend) on social media.
"Hey all! Found another bachpan ka dost! Foodie and traveller... A Stanford scholar! Follow @paraga. It was his b'day yesterday! Wish him pls."
To which, Agrawal replied: "Aila. You are influential. Followers and Twitter messages flooding in."
