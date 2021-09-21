MUMBAI — Actor-turned-entrepreneur Shreyas Talpade’s Nine Rãsã platform dedicated to theater and performing arts has joined hands with Zee Theatre, to showcase their plays on their partner platforms. This collaboration is an attempt to make nuanced stories accessible to audiences and to familiarize them with the power of good theater.
To begin with, the play that will be showcased is the Manish Chaudhary-Anamika Tiwari’s “Pashmina” Sept. 26 on Tata Sky Theatre. Since its launch April 9, Nine Rãsã has released plays like “Pause,” “Harus Marus,” “PL Ka SRK” and “Sahebji Darling” along with skits, storytelling and stand-up across genres. The content has been loved by audiences and critics alike.
Shailja Kejriwal, chief creative officer, Special Projects, Zee Entertainment, says, “Nine Rasa and we are aligned in the belief that theatre must reach people even if they can’t reach it. By bringing immersive theatrical experiences to the audience on their screens, we collaboratively aim to expand the reach of poignant stories like “Pashmina.””
Talpade says, “The idea of Nine Rasa was started keeping in mind that the plays, skits, storytelling are accessible to all and also help the theatre community. We are confident that Nine Rasa is heading in the right direction. We at Nine Rasa take pride in creating content which is new-age, relevant and resonates with the audiences.”
He adds, “Pashmina” follows the story of Amar and Vibha Saxena, who habitually visit a new place every summer. However, a holiday in Kashmir turns out to be an eventful trip down memory lane. Memories that no parent would want to re-live, come flooding back. Enchanting Kashmir becomes the backdrop of an unfolding trauma that they survived not so long back. At the heart of the story is a Pashmina shawl that becomes a metaphor for healing and the beauty of human connections. The narrative delicately weaves together the intricate emotions of a sensitive relationship and reveals if Vibha will be able to discover the secret that Amar has been holding back from her.”
Directed by Rasika Agashe, the play also stars Shaurya Shanker, Paramvir Singh, Manjeet Yadav and Yasir Iftikhar Khan.
Founded by Shreyas Talpade, Nine Rãsã is an OTT streaming service and platform focused on catering to all stakeholders in the performing arts and cultural eco-system. It is a one-of-its-kind offering that aims to bring together the entire theater fraternity at a common platform, allowing theater lovers from across the world to cherish and entertain themselves anywhere, anytime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.