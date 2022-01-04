MUMBAI — Shruti Haasan added in elements from her own closet to help Gautami and ensure that her own look really works onscreen. Categorically disproving the baseless rumors doing the rounds about her disagreements with Gautami, ex-actress, “Appu Raja” heroine and also the stylist on her film “Sabash Naidu” starring her father Kamal Haasan as well, she set the record straight and put an end to all the rumor-mongering.
In a press release, her spokesperson stated, “Being someone who is a fashion favorite and is followed extensively for her style, it comes as no surprise to see Shruti’s clear-minded approach to her looks in her film. While being very hands-on, she also ensures that she is collaborating with the producer and director to freeze on her look, so that everyone’s vision is taken into account. Her role in her father’s film is that of a young, feisty girl who has grown up in Los Angeles, and who uses fashion as an expression of her quirky and devil-may-care attitude.
“Keeping this brief in mind, Gautami brought in a set of clothes for Shruti when the look test was happening in the pre-production stage. Styling being a collaborative and subjective effort, it needs inputs from the producer, director and the actor, and is also about giving the stylist feedback, and redoing looks is standard procedure. The core team mutually felt the look needed more, and this specific feedback was shared with Gautami.”
Being a thorough professional herself, Gautami, now Kamal Haasan’s live-in girlfriend as per the buzz, understood and brought in a new lot of clothes that seemed to work better. Shruti Haasan then added elements from her own closet to help Gautami out and to really make the looks right and distinctive.
Talking about their offline equation, an industry source reveals that Shruti Haasan and Gautami have always shared a good equation. Shruti Haasan and her dad share a lovely and open relationship, thanks to which Shruti Haasan has been very welcoming of Gautami into their little family. Gautami was present in Chennai for Shruti Haasan’s birthday bash as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.